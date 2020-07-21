All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:33 PM

7202 Adare Drive

7202 Adare Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7202 Adare Drive, Pasco County, FL 34653
Casson Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 Adare Drive have any available units?
7202 Adare Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
Is 7202 Adare Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7202 Adare Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 Adare Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7202 Adare Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7202 Adare Drive offer parking?
No, 7202 Adare Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7202 Adare Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 Adare Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 Adare Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7202 Adare Drive has a pool.
Does 7202 Adare Drive have accessible units?
No, 7202 Adare Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 Adare Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7202 Adare Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7202 Adare Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7202 Adare Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
