Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2 home with private fenced backyard. Ceramic floors throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen is spacious with ample counter and cabinet space. Vaulted ceilings in great room; Two car garage. This home is well kept and is a must see.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.