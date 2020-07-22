All apartments in Pasco County
Pasco County, FL
6541 Gentle Ben Cir
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

6541 Gentle Ben Cir

6541 Gentle Ben Circle
Location

6541 Gentle Ben Circle, Pasco County, FL 33544

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in the peaceful yet stylish golf community of the Fairways Quail Hollow subdivision. This home offers 1465 sq ft of living area and is a single story home. The light and bright eat in kitchen includes stainless appliances, beautiful counter tops and cabinets. The Master Bedroom has an attached Bath Suite with Garden Tub, Dual Vanity and separate Shower. A separate Laundry Room leads to the attached 2 Car Garage. You can relax on the back screened lanai that overlooks the backyard and conservation area. Included is Lawn Care, Outdoor Painting, and outdoor Pest Control. This Wonderful Home is located close to numerous Shopping Areas and Restaurants with easy access to Major Roads.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5690123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6541 Gentle Ben Cir have any available units?
6541 Gentle Ben Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 6541 Gentle Ben Cir have?
Some of 6541 Gentle Ben Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6541 Gentle Ben Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6541 Gentle Ben Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6541 Gentle Ben Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6541 Gentle Ben Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 6541 Gentle Ben Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6541 Gentle Ben Cir offers parking.
Does 6541 Gentle Ben Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6541 Gentle Ben Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6541 Gentle Ben Cir have a pool?
No, 6541 Gentle Ben Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6541 Gentle Ben Cir have accessible units?
No, 6541 Gentle Ben Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6541 Gentle Ben Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6541 Gentle Ben Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6541 Gentle Ben Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6541 Gentle Ben Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
