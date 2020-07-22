6541 Gentle Ben Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

- This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in the peaceful yet stylish golf community of the Fairways Quail Hollow subdivision. This home offers 1465 sq ft of living area and is a single story home. The light and bright eat in kitchen includes stainless appliances, beautiful counter tops and cabinets. The Master Bedroom has an attached Bath Suite with Garden Tub, Dual Vanity and separate Shower. A separate Laundry Room leads to the attached 2 Car Garage. You can relax on the back screened lanai that overlooks the backyard and conservation area. Included is Lawn Care, Outdoor Painting, and outdoor Pest Control. This Wonderful Home is located close to numerous Shopping Areas and Restaurants with easy access to Major Roads.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5690123)