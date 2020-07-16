All apartments in Pasco County
6436 TRALEE AVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:51 PM

6436 TRALEE AVE

6436 Tralee Avenue · (727) 777-6311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6436 Tralee Avenue, Pasco County, FL 34653
Hillandale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6436 TRALEE AVE · Avail. now

$1,125

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, RENOVATED WITH TILE & LAMINATE FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS AND OVERSIZED UTILITY ROOM FOR ADDED STORAGE. PERFECT LOCATION, QUICK ACCESS TO HIGHWAY 19, STRAIGHT SHOT SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND SCHOOLS.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1(727) 777-6311,

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE3756221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6436 TRALEE AVE have any available units?
6436 TRALEE AVE has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6436 TRALEE AVE have?
Some of 6436 TRALEE AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6436 TRALEE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6436 TRALEE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6436 TRALEE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6436 TRALEE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 6436 TRALEE AVE offer parking?
No, 6436 TRALEE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6436 TRALEE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6436 TRALEE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6436 TRALEE AVE have a pool?
No, 6436 TRALEE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6436 TRALEE AVE have accessible units?
No, 6436 TRALEE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6436 TRALEE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6436 TRALEE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6436 TRALEE AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6436 TRALEE AVE has units with air conditioning.
