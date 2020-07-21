All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5648 Dark Star Loop

5648 Dark Star Loop · No Longer Available
Location

5648 Dark Star Loop, Pasco County, FL 33544

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28575140b2 ---- Located in one of Wesley Chapel's most sought after neighborhoods, Lexington Oaks! Enjoy all the community has to offer! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes with a 2 car attached garage. Enjoy the open floor plan, updated windows and carpet free home. Spend evenings relaxing in the fenced in backyard while enjoying the tranquility of the neighboring pond. This gorgeous community is located minutes from I-75, US-41, US 54 and US-56 making for an easy commute to Tampa. Wiregrass mall, The Premium Outlets and the best restaurants in Wesley Chapel are all within minutes! *HOA Approval will be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5648 Dark Star Loop have any available units?
5648 Dark Star Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
Is 5648 Dark Star Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5648 Dark Star Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5648 Dark Star Loop pet-friendly?
No, 5648 Dark Star Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 5648 Dark Star Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5648 Dark Star Loop offers parking.
Does 5648 Dark Star Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5648 Dark Star Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5648 Dark Star Loop have a pool?
No, 5648 Dark Star Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5648 Dark Star Loop have accessible units?
No, 5648 Dark Star Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5648 Dark Star Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5648 Dark Star Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5648 Dark Star Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 5648 Dark Star Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
