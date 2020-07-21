5648 Dark Star Loop

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28575140b2 ---- Located in one of Wesley Chapel's most sought after neighborhoods, Lexington Oaks! Enjoy all the community has to offer! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes with a 2 car attached garage. Enjoy the open floor plan, updated windows and carpet free home. Spend evenings relaxing in the fenced in backyard while enjoying the tranquility of the neighboring pond. This gorgeous community is located minutes from I-75, US-41, US 54 and US-56 making for an easy commute to Tampa. Wiregrass mall, The Premium Outlets and the best restaurants in Wesley Chapel are all within minutes! *HOA Approval will be required.