Pasco County, FL
5154 Turquoise Lane #206
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:28 AM

5154 Turquoise Lane #206

5154 Turquoise Ln · (813) 443-0995 ext. 17
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5154 Turquoise Ln, Pasco County, FL 34652

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
shuffle board
1/1 2nd Floor Wak Up Condo in Harbor Villas! $800/mo. No Pets. Available 7/15 - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Newly redone second-floor condo with fresh paint, new AC, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. Light and open atmosphere with courtyard views. Walk in closet in the bedroom with window view to the outside. New tile floors in the bathroom, new sink and light fixture. 1 Assigned Car Port Space. No pets are allowed at the property. Owner will pay for Beach Access Pass with Gulf Harbors Private Beach for one year.

AVAILABLE July 15th with Owner and HOA approval!
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.

Location is just west of US 19 on Marine Parkway, close shops and restaurants.

FEATURES:
New Paint
New A/C
New Stove and Refrigerator
New Kitchen Faucet and Light Fixture
New Bathroom Sink and Light Fixture
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Carpet, Tile and Laminate Flooring
New Ceiling Fans
Linen Closet in Bathroom
Walk-in Closet in Bedroom
Screened Porch w/Storage Closet
View of Courtyard Shuffleboard
Laundry Facility on Same Floor as Unit
1 Car Carport
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS
Richey Elementary
Gulf Middle

NO PETS ALLOWED

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3985789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 have any available units?
5154 Turquoise Lane #206 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 have?
Some of 5154 Turquoise Lane #206's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 currently offering any rent specials?
5154 Turquoise Lane #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 pet-friendly?
No, 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 offer parking?
Yes, 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 offers parking.
Does 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 have a pool?
No, 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 does not have a pool.
Does 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 have accessible units?
Yes, 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 has accessible units.
Does 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5154 Turquoise Lane #206 has units with air conditioning.
