5154 Turquoise Lane #206

1/1 2nd Floor Wak Up Condo in Harbor Villas! $800/mo. No Pets. Available 7/15 - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Newly redone second-floor condo with fresh paint, new AC, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. Light and open atmosphere with courtyard views. Walk in closet in the bedroom with window view to the outside. New tile floors in the bathroom, new sink and light fixture. 1 Assigned Car Port Space. No pets are allowed at the property. Owner will pay for Beach Access Pass with Gulf Harbors Private Beach for one year.



AVAILABLE July 15th with Owner and HOA approval!

Location is just west of US 19 on Marine Parkway, close shops and restaurants.



FEATURES:

New Paint

New A/C

New Stove and Refrigerator

New Kitchen Faucet and Light Fixture

New Bathroom Sink and Light Fixture

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Carpet, Tile and Laminate Flooring

New Ceiling Fans

Linen Closet in Bathroom

Walk-in Closet in Bedroom

Screened Porch w/Storage Closet

View of Courtyard Shuffleboard

Laundry Facility on Same Floor as Unit

1 Car Carport

SCHOOLS

Richey Elementary

Gulf Middle



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



