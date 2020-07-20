All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 4342 SILVER FALLS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
4342 SILVER FALLS DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4342 SILVER FALLS DR

4342 Silver Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4342 Silver Falls Drive, Pasco County, FL 34639

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Community swimming pool and fantastic floor plan featuring a nice entry and foyer that lead you to the spacious living room, kitchen, and dining area. There is even a 1/2 bath downstairs for your guests. Your personal areas are located in the upper level including the master bedroom, and two additional bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and the laundry room. The kitchen features brand-new stainless-steel appliances and a brand new kitchen faucet! This townhome is very private as the patio overlooks a conservation area and the street ends in a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more in this convenient Land O Lakes community which is just moments from the Prime Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital Center Ice, Interstate, Wiregrass Mall, Wesley Chapel and additional New Tampa Shopping and businesses. Easy access to I75 gives you the convenience of where you need to be! Enjoy your time off work as the lawn and community pool care are included. Call today - you have found your next home. Owner is a licensed Florida Realtor. Call now as this home will be quickly leased.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4342 SILVER FALLS DR have any available units?
4342 SILVER FALLS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 4342 SILVER FALLS DR have?
Some of 4342 SILVER FALLS DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4342 SILVER FALLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
4342 SILVER FALLS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4342 SILVER FALLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 4342 SILVER FALLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 4342 SILVER FALLS DR offer parking?
Yes, 4342 SILVER FALLS DR offers parking.
Does 4342 SILVER FALLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4342 SILVER FALLS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4342 SILVER FALLS DR have a pool?
Yes, 4342 SILVER FALLS DR has a pool.
Does 4342 SILVER FALLS DR have accessible units?
No, 4342 SILVER FALLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4342 SILVER FALLS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4342 SILVER FALLS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4342 SILVER FALLS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4342 SILVER FALLS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln
Dade City, FL 33525
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr
Trinity, FL 34655
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg