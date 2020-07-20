4342 SILVER FALLS DR

Amenities

Community swimming pool and fantastic floor plan featuring a nice entry and foyer that lead you to the spacious living room, kitchen, and dining area. There is even a 1/2 bath downstairs for your guests. Your personal areas are located in the upper level including the master bedroom, and two additional bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and the laundry room. The kitchen features brand-new stainless-steel appliances and a brand new kitchen faucet! This townhome is very private as the patio overlooks a conservation area and the street ends in a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more in this convenient Land O Lakes community which is just moments from the Prime Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital Center Ice, Interstate, Wiregrass Mall, Wesley Chapel and additional New Tampa Shopping and businesses. Easy access to I75 gives you the convenience of where you need to be! Enjoy your time off work as the lawn and community pool care are included. Call today - you have found your next home. Owner is a licensed Florida Realtor. Call now as this home will be quickly leased.