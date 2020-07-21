All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:20 PM

4021 MY LADY LANE

4021 My Lady Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4021 My Lady Lane, Pasco County, FL 34638
Glendale Villas

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo in Glendale Villas of Land O' Lakes! This 2nd floor unit features FRESH PAINT and LOVELY NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT! Spacious open floor plan. Galley style kitchen with black appliances, natural wood cabinetry and cafe-table eating area. Large living room with lots of natural light flowing through. Both bedrooms are roomy with nice size closets and the shared bath is updated with tiled walls. Comes complete with all major appliances, including BRAND NEW full size washer and dryer. Water included in the rent.

ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED!
Annual Renter's Insurance Required.
$75 cleaning fee.
This is a smoke-free home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 MY LADY LANE have any available units?
4021 MY LADY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 4021 MY LADY LANE have?
Some of 4021 MY LADY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 MY LADY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4021 MY LADY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 MY LADY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4021 MY LADY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 4021 MY LADY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4021 MY LADY LANE offers parking.
Does 4021 MY LADY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4021 MY LADY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 MY LADY LANE have a pool?
No, 4021 MY LADY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4021 MY LADY LANE have accessible units?
No, 4021 MY LADY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 MY LADY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4021 MY LADY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4021 MY LADY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4021 MY LADY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
