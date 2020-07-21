4021 MY LADY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo in Glendale Villas of Land O' Lakes! This 2nd floor unit features FRESH PAINT and LOVELY NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT! Spacious open floor plan. Galley style kitchen with black appliances, natural wood cabinetry and cafe-table eating area. Large living room with lots of natural light flowing through. Both bedrooms are roomy with nice size closets and the shared bath is updated with tiled walls. Comes complete with all major appliances, including BRAND NEW full size washer and dryer. Water included in the rent.



ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED!

Annual Renter's Insurance Required.

$75 cleaning fee.

This is a smoke-free home!