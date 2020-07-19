3507 Mossy Oak Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

Amazing pool home with an in-ground jacuzzi! 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and a 3-car garage along with plenty of storage! Located in the neighborhood of Stagecoach Village, the neighborhood offers all sorts of amenities such as parks, fitness center, community pool, basketball courts, playground, volleyball and so much more! It is also zoned to be in the NEW Cypress Creek schools! Plus, there is no CDD and you can purchase for ZERO DOWN with a USDA loan! The interior features plantation shutters, new engineered hardwood floors throughout the main areas, newer carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. The kitchen has granite counters, all stainless appliances, induction cooktop and convention oven with a regular oven setting if you prefer. Also, LED lighting under the cabinets to really illuminate all the beautiful features and to make cooking easier. There is also an island and an eat-in area, separate from the main dining area, overlooking the pool and garden. The master is HUGE with a separate lounge area, dual walk-in closets, master bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The garage has painted floors and lots of cabinets and storage without sacrificing room for your cars and toys. Where else can you get a house of this magnitude with all these features for this price? Make your appointment to see it today because it will go fast!



