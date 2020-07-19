All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 3507 Mossy Oak Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
3507 Mossy Oak Cir
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:53 AM

3507 Mossy Oak Cir

3507 Mossy Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3507 Mossy Oak Circle, Pasco County, FL 34639

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
Amazing pool home with an in-ground jacuzzi! 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and a 3-car garage along with plenty of storage! Located in the neighborhood of Stagecoach Village, the neighborhood offers all sorts of amenities such as parks, fitness center, community pool, basketball courts, playground, volleyball and so much more! It is also zoned to be in the NEW Cypress Creek schools! Plus, there is no CDD and you can purchase for ZERO DOWN with a USDA loan! The interior features plantation shutters, new engineered hardwood floors throughout the main areas, newer carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. The kitchen has granite counters, all stainless appliances, induction cooktop and convention oven with a regular oven setting if you prefer. Also, LED lighting under the cabinets to really illuminate all the beautiful features and to make cooking easier. There is also an island and an eat-in area, separate from the main dining area, overlooking the pool and garden. The master is HUGE with a separate lounge area, dual walk-in closets, master bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The garage has painted floors and lots of cabinets and storage without sacrificing room for your cars and toys. Where else can you get a house of this magnitude with all these features for this price? Make your appointment to see it today because it will go fast!

Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Mossy Oak Cir have any available units?
3507 Mossy Oak Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 3507 Mossy Oak Cir have?
Some of 3507 Mossy Oak Cir's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 Mossy Oak Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Mossy Oak Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Mossy Oak Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 Mossy Oak Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3507 Mossy Oak Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3507 Mossy Oak Cir offers parking.
Does 3507 Mossy Oak Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Mossy Oak Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Mossy Oak Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3507 Mossy Oak Cir has a pool.
Does 3507 Mossy Oak Cir have accessible units?
No, 3507 Mossy Oak Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Mossy Oak Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 Mossy Oak Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3507 Mossy Oak Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3507 Mossy Oak Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln
Dade City, FL 33525
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg