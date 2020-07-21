3501 Seven Springs Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy Florida's beauty and splendor from your own backyard. Lounge by the 15-acre lake, which has excellent fishing. No motorized boats are allowed, keeping the lake and it's surroundings unspoiled, but row boats, kayaks, canoes and such are welcome! We have just finished improvements to the interior and exterior including a new Roof and new AC. Property features multi-car easy parking, cathedral ceiling, and beautiful ceramic tile flooring throughout the house. Also has thermal double-pane windows, and a separate well to reduce lawn maintenance costs. The screened enclosed porch has built-in roll-up hideaway storm shutters.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.