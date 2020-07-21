All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

3501 Seven Springs Boulevard

3501 Seven Springs Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Seven Springs Boulevard, Pasco County, FL 34655

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy Florida's beauty and splendor from your own backyard. Lounge by the 15-acre lake, which has excellent fishing. No motorized boats are allowed, keeping the lake and it's surroundings unspoiled, but row boats, kayaks, canoes and such are welcome! We have just finished improvements to the interior and exterior including a new Roof and new AC. Property features multi-car easy parking, cathedral ceiling, and beautiful ceramic tile flooring throughout the house. Also has thermal double-pane windows, and a separate well to reduce lawn maintenance costs. The screened enclosed porch has built-in roll-up hideaway storm shutters.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard have any available units?
3501 Seven Springs Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard have?
Some of 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Seven Springs Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3501 Seven Springs Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
