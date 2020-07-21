3501 Seven Springs Boulevard

Amenities
Enjoy Florida's beauty and splendor from your own backyard. Lounge by the 15-acre lake, which has excellent fishing. No motorized boats are allowed, keeping the lake and it's surroundings unspoiled, but row boats, kayaks, canoes and such are welcome! We have just finished improvements to the interior and exterior including a new Roof and new AC. Property features multi-car easy parking, cathedral ceiling, and beautiful ceramic tile flooring throughout the house. Also has thermal double-pane windows, and a separate well to reduce lawn maintenance costs. The screened enclosed porch has built-in roll-up hideaway storm shutters.
$60 application fee per adult
12 month lease
Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
No recent criminal history
Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.