3423 BARBOUR TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground garage

This Stellar home sits on a beautiful pond view lot in Starkey Ranch, the sunset views are amazing. Its Virtually brand-new home with thousands of dollars in upgrades. The Master bedroom is on first floor with his and her custom closets, duel sinks, garden tub and rain shower. Upgraded kitchen enjoys gas stainless appliances, wall oven stone back splash with granite counter tops. Stunning Vinyl Wood look floors throughout the entire home, apart from tile in the bathrooms. This open floor plan concept with huge loft/play area on the second floor. There are Porches on both the front and the back of the home also a 3-car tandem garage with lots of storage. Other luxury features include central vacuum, water softener & filter system. The Neighborhoods are centered on parks and connected by trails where friends meet and have fun together. miles of trails, dog parks, playground, picnic pavilion are just some of the community amenities. Just minutes from airports, beaches and shopping. This is the premier street in Starkey Ranch.