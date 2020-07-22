All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
3423 BARBOUR TRAIL
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

3423 BARBOUR TRAIL

3423 Barbour Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3423 Barbour Trail, Pasco County, FL 33556

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
This Stellar home sits on a beautiful pond view lot in Starkey Ranch, the sunset views are amazing. Its Virtually brand-new home with thousands of dollars in upgrades. The Master bedroom is on first floor with his and her custom closets, duel sinks, garden tub and rain shower. Upgraded kitchen enjoys gas stainless appliances, wall oven stone back splash with granite counter tops. Stunning Vinyl Wood look floors throughout the entire home, apart from tile in the bathrooms. This open floor plan concept with huge loft/play area on the second floor. There are Porches on both the front and the back of the home also a 3-car tandem garage with lots of storage. Other luxury features include central vacuum, water softener & filter system. The Neighborhoods are centered on parks and connected by trails where friends meet and have fun together. miles of trails, dog parks, playground, picnic pavilion are just some of the community amenities. Just minutes from airports, beaches and shopping. This is the premier street in Starkey Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL have any available units?
3423 BARBOUR TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL have?
Some of 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
3423 BARBOUR TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL offers parking.
Does 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL have a pool?
No, 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3423 BARBOUR TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg