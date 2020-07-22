3230 Carlsbad St

This Single Family Home was recently refurbished. It is in the Seven Springs community. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. The backyard is fenced and it has a screened in patio. The home is a couple Blocks from Seven Springs elementary school. It is Located 15 minutes from the Suncoast parkway which provides quick access to Tampa. $1095 Monthly Rent Available Feb 17 2020 Call Johana 8133332332
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
