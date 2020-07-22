All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

3230 Carlsbad St

3230 Carlsbad Street · No Longer Available
Location

3230 Carlsbad Street, Pasco County, FL 34655

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Single Family Home was recently refurbished. It is in the Seven Springs community. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. The backyard is fenced and it has a screened in patio. The home is a couple Blocks from Seven Springs elementary school. It is Located 15 minutes from the Suncoast parkway which provides quick access to Tampa.
$1095 Monthly Rent Available Feb 17 2020
Call Johana 8133332332

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 Carlsbad St have any available units?
3230 Carlsbad St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 3230 Carlsbad St have?
Some of 3230 Carlsbad St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 Carlsbad St currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Carlsbad St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Carlsbad St pet-friendly?
No, 3230 Carlsbad St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 3230 Carlsbad St offer parking?
Yes, 3230 Carlsbad St offers parking.
Does 3230 Carlsbad St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3230 Carlsbad St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Carlsbad St have a pool?
No, 3230 Carlsbad St does not have a pool.
Does 3230 Carlsbad St have accessible units?
No, 3230 Carlsbad St does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Carlsbad St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3230 Carlsbad St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 Carlsbad St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3230 Carlsbad St has units with air conditioning.
