Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:32 AM

32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE

32102 Northridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

32102 Northridge Drive, Pasco County, FL 33545

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to your new home! Located in HIGHLY DESIRABLE NEW RIVER LAKES, this MODERN 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is ready for you and your family. Located with a WATER VIEW, the expansive lot grants plenty of yard for the kids or pets to play with PEACE OF MIND. Walk thru the front door and you are greeted with PAINTED WALLS of subtle color. The OPEN FLOOR PLAN presents a FAMILY ROOM optimum for entertaining. The kitchen offers a full line of APPLIANCES, a breakfast EATING SPACE, and an open passthrough making serving meals a real BREEZE. Entering the Master Bedroom your eye is first drawn to the new WOOD-TEXTURED TILE flooring and next to the TRAY CEILING with CAN LIGHTS. The master bedroom is outfitted with a generous WALK-IN CLOSET and the Master Bathroom presents DUAL SINKS, a GARDEN TUB, and a WALK-IN SHOWER. Don’t forget to take full advantage of the COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL and TENNIS COURTS just a short jog away. Conveniently located to I-75 with easy access to the BEST Tampa and the surrounding area has to offer including BRAND NEW restaurants, Wiregrass Mall, and the TAMPA PREMIUM OUTLETS. Book your viewing appointment now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
