32102 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome to your new home! Located in HIGHLY DESIRABLE NEW RIVER LAKES, this MODERN 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is ready for you and your family. Located with a WATER VIEW, the expansive lot grants plenty of yard for the kids or pets to play with PEACE OF MIND. Walk thru the front door and you are greeted with PAINTED WALLS of subtle color. The OPEN FLOOR PLAN presents a FAMILY ROOM optimum for entertaining. The kitchen offers a full line of APPLIANCES, a breakfast EATING SPACE, and an open passthrough making serving meals a real BREEZE. Entering the Master Bedroom your eye is first drawn to the new WOOD-TEXTURED TILE flooring and next to the TRAY CEILING with CAN LIGHTS. The master bedroom is outfitted with a generous WALK-IN CLOSET and the Master Bathroom presents DUAL SINKS, a GARDEN TUB, and a WALK-IN SHOWER. Don’t forget to take full advantage of the COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL and TENNIS COURTS just a short jog away. Conveniently located to I-75 with easy access to the BEST Tampa and the surrounding area has to offer including BRAND NEW restaurants, Wiregrass Mall, and the TAMPA PREMIUM OUTLETS. Book your viewing appointment now!