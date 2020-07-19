All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 3146 Gianna Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
3146 Gianna Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3146 Gianna Way

3146 Gianna Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3146 Gianna Way, Pasco County, FL 34638

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful New Construction in Land O Lakes! - Do not miss out on this 2018 New Build in the highly desirable, resort style neighborhood of Ballantrae! This is a rare opportunity to rent a brand new home in an established community. A must see home with an open floorplan, large bedrooms and a large private backyard that backs up to a conservation lot. Stainless kitchen appliances, easy close cabinetry throughout, and a large granite island. A perfect home for a family, young couple, or those ready to enjoy retirement with the ease of a one story layout. The spacious second and third bedrooms are in the front of the home, separated from the master for privacy. The master retreat has a large walk in closet and a great view of the expansive backyard and conservation. The large two car attached garage has plenty of space for storage and two cars. The community amenities features a Pool, Tennis Court, Park, Basketball court and playground. Conveniently located right close to the Veterans Expressway for easy access to a Downtown commute.

(RLNE4678767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3146 Gianna Way have any available units?
3146 Gianna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 3146 Gianna Way have?
Some of 3146 Gianna Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3146 Gianna Way currently offering any rent specials?
3146 Gianna Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 Gianna Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3146 Gianna Way is pet friendly.
Does 3146 Gianna Way offer parking?
Yes, 3146 Gianna Way offers parking.
Does 3146 Gianna Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3146 Gianna Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 Gianna Way have a pool?
Yes, 3146 Gianna Way has a pool.
Does 3146 Gianna Way have accessible units?
No, 3146 Gianna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 Gianna Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3146 Gianna Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3146 Gianna Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3146 Gianna Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln
Dade City, FL 33525
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd
Trinity, FL 34655
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg