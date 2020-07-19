3146 Gianna Way

Amenities
Beautiful New Construction in Land O Lakes! - Do not miss out on this 2018 New Build in the highly desirable, resort style neighborhood of Ballantrae! This is a rare opportunity to rent a brand new home in an established community. A must see home with an open floorplan, large bedrooms and a large private backyard that backs up to a conservation lot. Stainless kitchen appliances, easy close cabinetry throughout, and a large granite island. A perfect home for a family, young couple, or those ready to enjoy retirement with the ease of a one story layout. The spacious second and third bedrooms are in the front of the home, separated from the master for privacy. The master retreat has a large walk in closet and a great view of the expansive backyard and conservation. The large two car attached garage has plenty of space for storage and two cars. The community amenities features a Pool, Tennis Court, Park, Basketball court and playground. Conveniently located right close to the Veterans Expressway for easy access to a Downtown commute.
