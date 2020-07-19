3146 Gianna Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful New Construction in Land O Lakes! - Do not miss out on this 2018 New Build in the highly desirable, resort style neighborhood of Ballantrae! This is a rare opportunity to rent a brand new home in an established community. A must see home with an open floorplan, large bedrooms and a large private backyard that backs up to a conservation lot. Stainless kitchen appliances, easy close cabinetry throughout, and a large granite island. A perfect home for a family, young couple, or those ready to enjoy retirement with the ease of a one story layout. The spacious second and third bedrooms are in the front of the home, separated from the master for privacy. The master retreat has a large walk in closet and a great view of the expansive backyard and conservation. The large two car attached garage has plenty of space for storage and two cars. The community amenities features a Pool, Tennis Court, Park, Basketball court and playground. Conveniently located right close to the Veterans Expressway for easy access to a Downtown commute.



