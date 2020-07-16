All apartments in Pasco County
3046 Alachua Place
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:29 PM

3046 Alachua Place

3046 Alachua Place · (813) 694-1422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3046 Alachua Place, Pasco County, FL 34655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Located in the Longleaf community, fenced yard. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. It also has 9 foot ceilings crown molding, along with many additional features like French doors, built blinds. In the kitchen you can utilize the eat in kitchen, modern cabinets with lots of counter space. The home also has a gas stove, Island and French doors that lead out to the back porch. The master bedroom is very large with a 6x9 walk in closet. The master suite has a dual sinks and a walk in shower, along with a linen closet. Another nice benefit of this home is that the garage is in back off the alley. You can pull into the garage and access the home via the porch to the kitchen.

3D Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaDS2soSwcQ

Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements on line thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door, along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application details page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.

Holding fee is one month’s rent.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 Alachua Place have any available units?
3046 Alachua Place has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3046 Alachua Place have?
Some of 3046 Alachua Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 Alachua Place currently offering any rent specials?
3046 Alachua Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 Alachua Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3046 Alachua Place is pet friendly.
Does 3046 Alachua Place offer parking?
Yes, 3046 Alachua Place offers parking.
Does 3046 Alachua Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3046 Alachua Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 Alachua Place have a pool?
No, 3046 Alachua Place does not have a pool.
Does 3046 Alachua Place have accessible units?
No, 3046 Alachua Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 Alachua Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3046 Alachua Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3046 Alachua Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3046 Alachua Place has units with air conditioning.
