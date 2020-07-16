3046 Alachua Place

Amenities

Located in the Longleaf community, fenced yard. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. It also has 9 foot ceilings crown molding, along with many additional features like French doors, built blinds. In the kitchen you can utilize the eat in kitchen, modern cabinets with lots of counter space. The home also has a gas stove, Island and French doors that lead out to the back porch. The master bedroom is very large with a 6x9 walk in closet. The master suite has a dual sinks and a walk in shower, along with a linen closet. Another nice benefit of this home is that the garage is in back off the alley. You can pull into the garage and access the home via the porch to the kitchen.



3D Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaDS2soSwcQ



