Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

26803 Affirmed Drive - Move-in ready - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms -2 car garage in Lexington Oaks. This home features an eat-in kitchen and all appliances included. Home has no carpet, tile in wet areas and vinyl plank flooring in bedrooms and master bath. Lexington Oaks offers a public golf course, restaurant, clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground, splash pool, tennis, volleyball & basketball courts. Located within minutes to all that Wesley Chapel has to offer.



