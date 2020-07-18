26730 Cigar Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground pool

Gorgeous Spacious freshly painted 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in highly sough after Lexington Oaks community! New carpet!This lovely home is boasting a Large Living and Dining Room combo upon entry that gives you a beautiful spot for Formal Entertaining. The master suite can accommodate any size bedroom furniture features a luxury master bathroom. The other bedrooms are also large with plenty of storage. Enjoy the outdoors in the comfort of a large enclosed patio. The community features include an Olympic Size community pool,playground, fitness center and recreation area. This property is conveniently located next to grocery, retail, fine dining and all the area has to offer.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.