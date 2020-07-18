All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 26730 Cigar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
26730 Cigar Lane
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:54 PM

26730 Cigar Lane

26730 Cigar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

26730 Cigar Lane, Pasco County, FL 33544

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Gorgeous Spacious freshly painted 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in highly sough after Lexington Oaks community! New carpet!This lovely home is boasting a Large Living and Dining Room combo upon entry that gives you a beautiful spot for Formal Entertaining. The master suite can accommodate any size bedroom furniture features a luxury master bathroom. The other bedrooms are also large with plenty of storage. Enjoy the outdoors in the comfort of a large enclosed patio. The community features include an Olympic Size community pool,playground, fitness center and recreation area. This property is conveniently located next to grocery, retail, fine dining and all the area has to offer.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26730 Cigar Lane have any available units?
26730 Cigar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 26730 Cigar Lane have?
Some of 26730 Cigar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26730 Cigar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26730 Cigar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26730 Cigar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26730 Cigar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 26730 Cigar Lane offer parking?
No, 26730 Cigar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 26730 Cigar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26730 Cigar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26730 Cigar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 26730 Cigar Lane has a pool.
Does 26730 Cigar Lane have accessible units?
No, 26730 Cigar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26730 Cigar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 26730 Cigar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26730 Cigar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26730 Cigar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr
Trinity, FL 34655
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg