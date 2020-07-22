26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE

Amenities

Beautiful, Well maintained 3BR 2BA 2CG 1500 sq ft home in a gated portion of desirable Lexington Oaks. Hardwood flooring through most of the home, carpet or vinyl plank and ceramic tile also. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen. Also, screened patio, ceiling fans throughout, newer efficient AC, all appliances inc full size W/D. Freshly painted interior. New roof and recently painted exterior. Will have all new window blinds prior to move-in (on order) - third BR currently being used as an office. Pet OK with restrictions. Golf community with active clubhouse and many amenities including pool, tennis, fitness etc. Short drive to major shopping. Rent includes all lawn care. Not available until 12/1