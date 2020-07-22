All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:06 AM

26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE

26515 Whirlaway Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

26515 Whirlaway Terrace, Pasco County, FL 33544

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful, Well maintained 3BR 2BA 2CG 1500 sq ft home in a gated portion of desirable Lexington Oaks. Hardwood flooring through most of the home, carpet or vinyl plank and ceramic tile also. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen. Also, screened patio, ceiling fans throughout, newer efficient AC, all appliances inc full size W/D. Freshly painted interior. New roof and recently painted exterior. Will have all new window blinds prior to move-in (on order) - third BR currently being used as an office. Pet OK with restrictions. Golf community with active clubhouse and many amenities including pool, tennis, fitness etc. Short drive to major shopping. Rent includes all lawn care. Not available until 12/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE have any available units?
26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE have?
Some of 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26515 WHIRLAWAY TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
