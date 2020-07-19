All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

2244 BARRACUDA COURT

2244 Barracuda Court · No Longer Available
Location

2244 Barracuda Court, Pasco County, FL 34691

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Gorgeous, upgraded villa available for immediate occupancy. Built in 2013, this villa has all the upgrades! Open, bright, light, and airy! Enter the foyer to beautiful tiled entryway. Bedrooms are split between the front and the back of the villa. Two front bedrooms share a large bathroom. Continue down the hallway where you will enter a den/office through French doors. Kitchen is an entertainer's dream! Large granite breakfast bar, stainless steel back splash to match appliances, closet pantry, and 42 in. cabinets. Kitchen opens to a large great room, which leads to the master bedroom suite and spacious master bath, complete with large walk-in closet, dual vanities, and a garden tub. Enjoy the backyard living space from the airy, screened in lanai where there are no rear neighbors. This villa features an inside laundry room with washer and dryer and a water softener. Gulfwinds Community has a very desirable pavered pool area at the front of the subdivision. Just minutes from the beach and all the amenities of north Pinellas county.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 BARRACUDA COURT have any available units?
2244 BARRACUDA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 2244 BARRACUDA COURT have?
Some of 2244 BARRACUDA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 BARRACUDA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2244 BARRACUDA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 BARRACUDA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2244 BARRACUDA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 2244 BARRACUDA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2244 BARRACUDA COURT offers parking.
Does 2244 BARRACUDA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2244 BARRACUDA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 BARRACUDA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2244 BARRACUDA COURT has a pool.
Does 2244 BARRACUDA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2244 BARRACUDA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 BARRACUDA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2244 BARRACUDA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2244 BARRACUDA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2244 BARRACUDA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
