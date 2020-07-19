2244 BARRACUDA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Gorgeous, upgraded villa available for immediate occupancy. Built in 2013, this villa has all the upgrades! Open, bright, light, and airy! Enter the foyer to beautiful tiled entryway. Bedrooms are split between the front and the back of the villa. Two front bedrooms share a large bathroom. Continue down the hallway where you will enter a den/office through French doors. Kitchen is an entertainer's dream! Large granite breakfast bar, stainless steel back splash to match appliances, closet pantry, and 42 in. cabinets. Kitchen opens to a large great room, which leads to the master bedroom suite and spacious master bath, complete with large walk-in closet, dual vanities, and a garden tub. Enjoy the backyard living space from the airy, screened in lanai where there are no rear neighbors. This villa features an inside laundry room with washer and dryer and a water softener. Gulfwinds Community has a very desirable pavered pool area at the front of the subdivision. Just minutes from the beach and all the amenities of north Pinellas county.