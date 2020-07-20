All apartments in Pasco County
21818 Waverly Shores Ln

21818 Waverly Shores Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21818 Waverly Shores Lane, Pasco County, FL 34637

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in Wilderness Lake Preserve, Great community. This 3/2/2 is move-in ready and located on premium conservation lot with lots of privacy. Split plan with large master suite, separate dining room, great room off island kitchen and bonus florida room directly off kitchen & great room. Large club house with fitness/spa, pool, tennis, playground, and teen recreational area. Wilderness Lodge setting through community and one of the best in the general Land O Lakes area.3 bed 2 bath plus a den in the award winning community on a scenic conservation lot. Living room/dining Close to shopping, restaurants, schools & major highways.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21818 Waverly Shores Ln have any available units?
21818 Waverly Shores Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 21818 Waverly Shores Ln have?
Some of 21818 Waverly Shores Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21818 Waverly Shores Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21818 Waverly Shores Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21818 Waverly Shores Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 21818 Waverly Shores Ln is pet friendly.
Does 21818 Waverly Shores Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21818 Waverly Shores Ln offers parking.
Does 21818 Waverly Shores Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21818 Waverly Shores Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21818 Waverly Shores Ln have a pool?
Yes, 21818 Waverly Shores Ln has a pool.
Does 21818 Waverly Shores Ln have accessible units?
No, 21818 Waverly Shores Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21818 Waverly Shores Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21818 Waverly Shores Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 21818 Waverly Shores Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21818 Waverly Shores Ln has units with air conditioning.
