21818 Waverly Shores Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Located in Wilderness Lake Preserve, Great community. This 3/2/2 is move-in ready and located on premium conservation lot with lots of privacy. Split plan with large master suite, separate dining room, great room off island kitchen and bonus florida room directly off kitchen & great room. Large club house with fitness/spa, pool, tennis, playground, and teen recreational area. Wilderness Lodge setting through community and one of the best in the general Land O Lakes area.3 bed 2 bath plus a den in the award winning community on a scenic conservation lot. Living room/dining Close to shopping, restaurants, schools & major highways.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.