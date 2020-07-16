21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Wilderness Preserve offers this STUNNING 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath POOL home + BONUS ROOM & 3 CAR GARAGE in the GATED Waters Edge section! The arched front porch greets you to the beautiful DOUBLE lead-detailed glass front doors. The entry way opens up to the formal living & dining rooms. The formal living room has a detail coffered ceiling, BUILT-IN SHELVES, FIREPLACE and double FRENCH DOORS leading out to the POOL AREA. The spacious MASTER BEDROOM allows for all of your furniture, has views of the pool, DOUBLE WALK-IN CLOSETS & access to the pool patio. The en-suite MASTER BATH is IMPRESSIVE w/ a WALK-IN SHOWER featuring DOUBLE SHOWER HEADS, a soaker tub w/ ARCH & COLUMN details, a DOUBLE-SINK VANITY w/ plenty of cabinet space & a private toilet room. Bedroom #2 is situated near the master suite, with the remaining bedrooms on the other side of the house. The kitchen is open to the breakfast nook & family room offering PLENTY of CABINETS, AN ISLAND w/ BREAKFAST BAR, ALL APPLIANCES, gorgeous GRANITE counters, a BUILT-IN DESK & CLOSET PANTRY. Bedrooms 3 & 4 share a full bath which features a tub/shower combo & DOUBLE SINK VANITY. Bedroom 5 is tucked down the hall w/ access to the 3rd FULL BATH which features a WALK-IN SHOWER and doubles as the pool bath . The bonus room is PERFECT for entertaining w/ DRY BAR & sliders leading out to the pool area. The pool patio has plenty of covered space w/ BUILT-IN GRILL w/ outdoor sink & plenty of open space for soaking up some sun! The community is also full of great amenities to include FITNESS CENTER, POOL, PLAYGROUND & MORE!! ** AVAILABLE NOW!!