Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:46 AM

21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE

21315 Sky Vista Drive · (813) 451-1334
Location

21315 Sky Vista Drive, Pasco County, FL 34637

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3933 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wilderness Preserve offers this STUNNING 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath POOL home + BONUS ROOM & 3 CAR GARAGE in the GATED Waters Edge section! The arched front porch greets you to the beautiful DOUBLE lead-detailed glass front doors. The entry way opens up to the formal living & dining rooms. The formal living room has a detail coffered ceiling, BUILT-IN SHELVES, FIREPLACE and double FRENCH DOORS leading out to the POOL AREA. The spacious MASTER BEDROOM allows for all of your furniture, has views of the pool, DOUBLE WALK-IN CLOSETS & access to the pool patio. The en-suite MASTER BATH is IMPRESSIVE w/ a WALK-IN SHOWER featuring DOUBLE SHOWER HEADS, a soaker tub w/ ARCH & COLUMN details, a DOUBLE-SINK VANITY w/ plenty of cabinet space & a private toilet room. Bedroom #2 is situated near the master suite, with the remaining bedrooms on the other side of the house. The kitchen is open to the breakfast nook & family room offering PLENTY of CABINETS, AN ISLAND w/ BREAKFAST BAR, ALL APPLIANCES, gorgeous GRANITE counters, a BUILT-IN DESK & CLOSET PANTRY. Bedrooms 3 & 4 share a full bath which features a tub/shower combo & DOUBLE SINK VANITY. Bedroom 5 is tucked down the hall w/ access to the 3rd FULL BATH which features a WALK-IN SHOWER and doubles as the pool bath . The bonus room is PERFECT for entertaining w/ DRY BAR & sliders leading out to the pool area. The pool patio has plenty of covered space w/ BUILT-IN GRILL w/ outdoor sink & plenty of open space for soaking up some sun! The community is also full of great amenities to include FITNESS CENTER, POOL, PLAYGROUND & MORE!! ** AVAILABLE NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
