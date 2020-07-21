19733 Post Island Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous 3/2/2 in gated Lakeshore Ranch in desirable Land O Lakes. This beautifully landscaped home offers a large formal living room and dining room as you enter. The jack and jill bedrooms which are very bright and airy share a large full bathroom including shower and tub. Continue down the hallway and enter into a beautiful kitchen with a full island, all stainless steel appliances and a dining area which is perfect for entertaining. The oversized master bedroom features a walk in closet, double sinks, separate water closet and a large walk in shower. Step out onto the beautiful screened patio that overlooks a magnificent garden full of flowers, plants and trees. Washer and dryer included as a convenience only. RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE AND TRASH REMOVAL. Community offers swimming pools, fitness center, tennis courts and basketball courts.

$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. HOA application and fee required.