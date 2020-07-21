All apartments in Pasco County
19733 Post Island Loop
19733 Post Island Loop

19733 Post Island Loop · No Longer Available
Location

19733 Post Island Loop, Pasco County, FL 34638

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous 3/2/2 in gated Lakeshore Ranch in desirable Land O Lakes. This beautifully landscaped home offers a large formal living room and dining room as you enter. The jack and jill bedrooms which are very bright and airy share a large full bathroom including shower and tub. Continue down the hallway and enter into a beautiful kitchen with a full island, all stainless steel appliances and a dining area which is perfect for entertaining. The oversized master bedroom features a walk in closet, double sinks, separate water closet and a large walk in shower. Step out onto the beautiful screened patio that overlooks a magnificent garden full of flowers, plants and trees. Washer and dryer included as a convenience only. RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE AND TRASH REMOVAL. Community offers swimming pools, fitness center, tennis courts and basketball courts.
$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. HOA application and fee required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19733 Post Island Loop have any available units?
19733 Post Island Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 19733 Post Island Loop have?
Some of 19733 Post Island Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19733 Post Island Loop currently offering any rent specials?
19733 Post Island Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19733 Post Island Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 19733 Post Island Loop is pet friendly.
Does 19733 Post Island Loop offer parking?
Yes, 19733 Post Island Loop offers parking.
Does 19733 Post Island Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19733 Post Island Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19733 Post Island Loop have a pool?
Yes, 19733 Post Island Loop has a pool.
Does 19733 Post Island Loop have accessible units?
No, 19733 Post Island Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 19733 Post Island Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19733 Post Island Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 19733 Post Island Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19733 Post Island Loop has units with air conditioning.
