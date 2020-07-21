1902 Nature View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Luxury and Location! 4BR/3.5BA Home in Lutz - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!



Like New! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. Boasting with many upgrades; beautiful open kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, large island and built in double oven for the serious cook. Nice tile floors in living, dining, and kitchen. Carpet in second floor bedrooms and bonus room. Enjoy all of the amenities of this master planned community including community pool, tennis, playground, and 1-mile, gated walking path around the beautiful 40 acre lake. Just minutes from the Suncoast Parkway with access to shopping, restaurants and good schools. Be part of the growth explosion on SR 54.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1540237?accessKey=5d61



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5076324)