Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1902 Nature View Drive

1902 Nature View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Nature View Dr, Pasco County, FL 33558

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Luxury and Location! 4BR/3.5BA Home in Lutz - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!

Like New! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. Boasting with many upgrades; beautiful open kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, large island and built in double oven for the serious cook. Nice tile floors in living, dining, and kitchen. Carpet in second floor bedrooms and bonus room. Enjoy all of the amenities of this master planned community including community pool, tennis, playground, and 1-mile, gated walking path around the beautiful 40 acre lake. Just minutes from the Suncoast Parkway with access to shopping, restaurants and good schools. Be part of the growth explosion on SR 54.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1540237?accessKey=5d61

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5076324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Nature View Drive have any available units?
1902 Nature View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 1902 Nature View Drive have?
Some of 1902 Nature View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Nature View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Nature View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Nature View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Nature View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 1902 Nature View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Nature View Drive offers parking.
Does 1902 Nature View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Nature View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Nature View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1902 Nature View Drive has a pool.
Does 1902 Nature View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1902 Nature View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Nature View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Nature View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Nature View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 Nature View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
