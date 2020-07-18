18922 ALFARO LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Welcome home to the beautiful community of TALAVERA! This Brand New Home 3 bedroom, 2 bath PLUS Den /will consider a 4th bedroom home with a spacious floor plan ready to be the first tenant. Dark Cabinets and Stainless steel appliances adorn the kitchen and the sliding glass door which leads you to the large Backyard with lake view !!!. The master is complete with en-suite master bath and walk-in closet while the two other bedrooms have plenty of space and share a hall bathroom. This community features a community pool, clubhouse.

lawn care maintenance is included on the rent price ..