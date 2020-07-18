All apartments in Pasco County
Pasco County, FL
18922 ALFARO LOOP
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

Location

18922 Alfaro Loop, Pasco County, FL 34610

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to the beautiful community of TALAVERA! This Brand New Home 3 bedroom, 2 bath PLUS Den /will consider a 4th bedroom home with a spacious floor plan ready to be the first tenant. Dark Cabinets and Stainless steel appliances adorn the kitchen and the sliding glass door which leads you to the large Backyard with lake view !!!. The master is complete with en-suite master bath and walk-in closet while the two other bedrooms have plenty of space and share a hall bathroom. This community features a community pool, clubhouse.
lawn care maintenance is included on the rent price ..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18922 ALFARO LOOP have any available units?
18922 ALFARO LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 18922 ALFARO LOOP have?
Some of 18922 ALFARO LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18922 ALFARO LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
18922 ALFARO LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18922 ALFARO LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 18922 ALFARO LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 18922 ALFARO LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 18922 ALFARO LOOP offers parking.
Does 18922 ALFARO LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18922 ALFARO LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18922 ALFARO LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 18922 ALFARO LOOP has a pool.
Does 18922 ALFARO LOOP have accessible units?
No, 18922 ALFARO LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 18922 ALFARO LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18922 ALFARO LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 18922 ALFARO LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 18922 ALFARO LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
