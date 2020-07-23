18853 Narimore Dr

Amenities

Large 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms Single Family Home in a great community available for rent early Sept. Lawn maintenance and pool care included in the rent! Enjoy the Florida weather in your backyard with a large brick patio around your pool that has a water fall, covered area with a great space for entertaining and your very own lemon and peach tree. The first floor has a dedicated living room, dining room, laundry room including washer / dryer and spacious kitchen with all great appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, oven, and refrigerator. Second floor has all 5 bedrooms include a huge master bedroom. Schedule a tour today because this home will not last long. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



1 small mature dog may be considered with additional $400 pet deposit and $25 in pet rent per month.



$50 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.



Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609