Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

18853 Narimore Dr

18853 Narimore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18853 Narimore Drive, Pasco County, FL 34638

Large 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms Single Family Home in a great community available for rent early Sept. Lawn maintenance and pool care included in the rent! Enjoy the Florida weather in your backyard with a large brick patio around your pool that has a water fall, covered area with a great space for entertaining and your very own lemon and peach tree. The first floor has a dedicated living room, dining room, laundry room including washer / dryer and spacious kitchen with all great appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, oven, and refrigerator. Second floor has all 5 bedrooms include a huge master bedroom. Schedule a tour today because this home will not last long. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

1 small mature dog may be considered with additional $400 pet deposit and $25 in pet rent per month.

$50 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

