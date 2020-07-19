18832 Hampstead Ct

Amenities
Two Floors Open Feel Home! - Very nice and Clean 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home in Concord Station in Land O Lakes. This home is ready for a growing family, with the open floor plan, stainless appliances, granite countertops in kitchen, closet pantry; retreat to the huge 21x13 master bedroom with amazing walk-in closet; master bath has designer tile, double sinks and lots of storage, counter space, soaker tub, and separate shower. Home has hurricane shutters for your safety and is on a great cul-de-sac location. Close to community pool, clubhouse with fitness center, schools, Publix and more. Pets are a case by case upon owner approval. Make your appointment today and check this one out!
(RLNE5914648)