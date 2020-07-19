All apartments in Pasco County
18832 Hampstead Ct

18832 Hampstead Heath Ct · (813) 618-6353 ext. 202
Location

18832 Hampstead Heath Ct, Pasco County, FL 34638

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18832 Hampstead Ct · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2074 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Two Floors Open Feel Home! - Very nice and Clean 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home in Concord Station in Land O Lakes. This home is ready for a growing family, with the open floor plan, stainless appliances, granite countertops in kitchen, closet pantry; retreat to the huge 21x13 master bedroom with amazing walk-in closet; master bath has designer tile, double sinks and lots of storage, counter space, soaker tub, and separate shower. Home has hurricane shutters for your safety and is on a great cul-de-sac location. Close to community pool, clubhouse with fitness center, schools, Publix and more. Pets are a case by case upon owner approval. Make your appointment today and check this one out!

(RLNE5914648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18832 Hampstead Ct have any available units?
18832 Hampstead Ct has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18832 Hampstead Ct have?
Some of 18832 Hampstead Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18832 Hampstead Ct currently offering any rent specials?
18832 Hampstead Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18832 Hampstead Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 18832 Hampstead Ct is pet friendly.
Does 18832 Hampstead Ct offer parking?
No, 18832 Hampstead Ct does not offer parking.
Does 18832 Hampstead Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18832 Hampstead Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18832 Hampstead Ct have a pool?
Yes, 18832 Hampstead Ct has a pool.
Does 18832 Hampstead Ct have accessible units?
No, 18832 Hampstead Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 18832 Hampstead Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 18832 Hampstead Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18832 Hampstead Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 18832 Hampstead Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
