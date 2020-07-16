18639 New London Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

2 story 4 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bathroom w/loft home in Asbel Estates in Land O Lakes. Nice kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances to include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher & Microwave, center island, closet pantry & eat-in space. Diamond pattern floor tiles. Living room/Dining room combination with large Family room. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large master with walk-in closet. Garden tub, double vanities/sinks & shower stall in master bath. Inside utility room, covered back lanai, front porch & a 2 car garage. Home is located on a scenic conservation & pond lot. COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND. Located in close proximity to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm in business since 1977. PETS ALLOWED -- BREED RESTRICTED.