Pasco County, FL
18639 New London Ave
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:28 AM

18639 New London Ave

18639 New London Avenue · (978) 319-8223
Location

18639 New London Avenue, Pasco County, FL 34638

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2738 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
playground
garage
2 story 4 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bathroom w/loft home in Asbel Estates in Land O Lakes. Nice kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances to include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher & Microwave, center island, closet pantry & eat-in space. Diamond pattern floor tiles. Living room/Dining room combination with large Family room. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large master with walk-in closet. Garden tub, double vanities/sinks & shower stall in master bath. Inside utility room, covered back lanai, front porch & a 2 car garage. Home is located on a scenic conservation & pond lot. COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND. Located in close proximity to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm in business since 1977. PETS ALLOWED -- BREED RESTRICTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18639 New London Ave have any available units?
18639 New London Ave has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18639 New London Ave have?
Some of 18639 New London Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18639 New London Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18639 New London Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18639 New London Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18639 New London Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18639 New London Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18639 New London Ave offers parking.
Does 18639 New London Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18639 New London Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18639 New London Ave have a pool?
No, 18639 New London Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18639 New London Ave have accessible units?
No, 18639 New London Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18639 New London Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18639 New London Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 18639 New London Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18639 New London Ave has units with air conditioning.
