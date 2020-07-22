17832 Glenapp Drive

Amenities
Welcome to Land O Lakes, Fl , Beautiful home 5 bed 4 bath.
-Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds.
-Located in a wonderful resort style community with clubhouse, pool,
fitness, basketball, tennis and a beach volleyball.
-Located and just minutes to the Suncoast park way, shopping, dining and excellent schools.
- Screened in pool and patio.
-Tenant pays for all utilities, in charge of pool and lawn care.
-Gourmet Kitchen with lots of cabinets.
- Lots of natural light!
-Washer/dryer.
-Home is located in HOA.
EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only $65 application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.