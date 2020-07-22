17832 Glenapp Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym pool tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to Land O Lakes, Fl , Beautiful home 5 bed 4 bath.

-Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds.

-Located in a wonderful resort style community with clubhouse, pool,

fitness, basketball, tennis and a beach volleyball.

-Located and just minutes to the Suncoast park way, shopping, dining and excellent schools.

- Screened in pool and patio.

-Tenant pays for all utilities, in charge of pool and lawn care.

-Gourmet Kitchen with lots of cabinets.

- Lots of natural light!

-Washer/dryer.

-Home is located in HOA.

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Only $65 application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.