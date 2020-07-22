All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

17832 Glenapp Drive

17832 Glenapp Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17832 Glenapp Drive, Pasco County, FL 34638

Amenities

Welcome to Land O Lakes, Fl , Beautiful home 5 bed 4 bath.
-Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds.
-Located in a wonderful resort style community with clubhouse, pool,
fitness, basketball, tennis and a beach volleyball.
-Located and just minutes to the Suncoast park way, shopping, dining and excellent schools.
- Screened in pool and patio.
-Tenant pays for all utilities, in charge of pool and lawn care.
-Gourmet Kitchen with lots of cabinets.
- Lots of natural light!
-Washer/dryer.
-Home is located in HOA.
EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only $65 application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17832 Glenapp Drive have any available units?
17832 Glenapp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 17832 Glenapp Drive have?
Some of 17832 Glenapp Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17832 Glenapp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17832 Glenapp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17832 Glenapp Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17832 Glenapp Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17832 Glenapp Drive offer parking?
No, 17832 Glenapp Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17832 Glenapp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17832 Glenapp Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17832 Glenapp Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17832 Glenapp Drive has a pool.
Does 17832 Glenapp Drive have accessible units?
No, 17832 Glenapp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17832 Glenapp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17832 Glenapp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17832 Glenapp Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17832 Glenapp Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
