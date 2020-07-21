14818 Caravan Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

Beautifully maintained and ready for immediate move in! Located in the premier Asturia community you can enjoy access to the resort style pool, gym, and clubhouse along with friendly neighbors so you can always rely on good friends and tons of fun. High ceilings fill this open concept floor plan with natural light to create a bright backdrop for all of your family’s greatest memories! Three spacious bedrooms on the second floor offer space for every member of your household to relax in comfort with a large bathroom off the master suite for premium comfort and convenience. Located close to Publix and dining with easy access to Veterans Expy you can spend more time living your life and less time driving. Don’t miss your chance to call this barely lived in single family rental your new home sweet home, schedule a showing today!