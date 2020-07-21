All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 14818 Caravan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
14818 Caravan Ave
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:55 PM

14818 Caravan Ave

14818 Caravan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14818 Caravan Avenue, Pasco County, FL 33556

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautifully maintained and ready for immediate move in! Located in the premier Asturia community you can enjoy access to the resort style pool, gym, and clubhouse along with friendly neighbors so you can always rely on good friends and tons of fun. High ceilings fill this open concept floor plan with natural light to create a bright backdrop for all of your family’s greatest memories! Three spacious bedrooms on the second floor offer space for every member of your household to relax in comfort with a large bathroom off the master suite for premium comfort and convenience. Located close to Publix and dining with easy access to Veterans Expy you can spend more time living your life and less time driving. Don’t miss your chance to call this barely lived in single family rental your new home sweet home, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14818 Caravan Ave have any available units?
14818 Caravan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 14818 Caravan Ave have?
Some of 14818 Caravan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14818 Caravan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14818 Caravan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14818 Caravan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14818 Caravan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14818 Caravan Ave offer parking?
No, 14818 Caravan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14818 Caravan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14818 Caravan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14818 Caravan Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14818 Caravan Ave has a pool.
Does 14818 Caravan Ave have accessible units?
No, 14818 Caravan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14818 Caravan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14818 Caravan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14818 Caravan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14818 Caravan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln
Dade City, FL 33525
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr
Trinity, FL 34655
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg