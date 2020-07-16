All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 1470 Long Spur.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
1470 Long Spur
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

1470 Long Spur

1470 Long Spur · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1470 Long Spur, Pasco County, FL 33556

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,234

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is a dynamic community styled with you in mind. Your life demands a beautifully appointed home with designer kitchens, ceiling fans, vinyl wood plank flooring, stainless appliances, private showers or lavish garden tubs. This is Life at First Sight with inspiring living conveniences such as a stunning pool with cabanas and grills, advanced fitness with cardio and free-weights, resident fire-pit, free Wi-Fi and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 Long Spur have any available units?
1470 Long Spur has a unit available for $1,234 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1470 Long Spur have?
Some of 1470 Long Spur's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 Long Spur currently offering any rent specials?
1470 Long Spur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 Long Spur pet-friendly?
No, 1470 Long Spur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 1470 Long Spur offer parking?
Yes, 1470 Long Spur offers parking.
Does 1470 Long Spur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1470 Long Spur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 Long Spur have a pool?
Yes, 1470 Long Spur has a pool.
Does 1470 Long Spur have accessible units?
No, 1470 Long Spur does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 Long Spur have units with dishwashers?
No, 1470 Long Spur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1470 Long Spur have units with air conditioning?
No, 1470 Long Spur does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1470 Long Spur?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln
Dade City, FL 33525
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd
Trinity, FL 34655
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr
Trinity, FL 34655
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity