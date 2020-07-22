All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 13959 Caden Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
13959 Caden Glen Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 5:29 PM

13959 Caden Glen Drive

13959 Caden Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13959 Caden Glen Drive, Pasco County, FL 34669
Verandahs

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13959 Caden Glen Drive have any available units?
13959 Caden Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
Is 13959 Caden Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13959 Caden Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13959 Caden Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13959 Caden Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13959 Caden Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 13959 Caden Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13959 Caden Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13959 Caden Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13959 Caden Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13959 Caden Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 13959 Caden Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13959 Caden Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13959 Caden Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13959 Caden Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13959 Caden Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13959 Caden Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd
Trinity, FL 34655
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg