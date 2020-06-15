All apartments in Parkland
6901 NW 117th Ave
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:16 AM

6901 NW 117th Ave

6901 Northwest 117th Avenue · (954) 821-4492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6901 Northwest 117th Avenue, Parkland, FL 33076
Heron Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 5 Bath · 5166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous 6 Bed+ Office + Huge Bonus Room & 5 Full Baths in Heron Bay's prestigious Olde Brooke subdivision. Best Golf Course & Lake Views! Heated Pool & Spa. Marble floors w/ winding marble staircase w/wrought iron rails. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/new stainless steel appliances, double ovens, bar seating & granite tops. Large master suite w/sitting area, two walk in closets, master bath w/marble floors and granite vanities, bidet, jacuzzi tub plus plus! Accordion shutters, huge paver patio, mango trees, wow!Live The Resort Lifestyle with two clubhouses, tennis complex, golf, gyms, racquetball, two pools, splash area, grills, cafe and more. Rent includes lawn care, pool service and HOA fee. Maintenance contract on the house for easy living.This will rent quickly, call now. Available Mid May!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 NW 117th Ave have any available units?
6901 NW 117th Ave has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6901 NW 117th Ave have?
Some of 6901 NW 117th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 NW 117th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6901 NW 117th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 NW 117th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6901 NW 117th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 6901 NW 117th Ave offer parking?
No, 6901 NW 117th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6901 NW 117th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6901 NW 117th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 NW 117th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6901 NW 117th Ave has a pool.
Does 6901 NW 117th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6901 NW 117th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 NW 117th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 NW 117th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6901 NW 117th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6901 NW 117th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
