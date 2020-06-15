6901 NW 117th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous 6 Bed+ Office + Huge Bonus Room & 5 Full Baths in Heron Bay's prestigious Olde Brooke subdivision. Best Golf Course & Lake Views! Heated Pool & Spa. Marble floors w/ winding marble staircase w/wrought iron rails. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/new stainless steel appliances, double ovens, bar seating & granite tops. Large master suite w/sitting area, two walk in closets, master bath w/marble floors and granite vanities, bidet, jacuzzi tub plus plus! Accordion shutters, huge paver patio, mango trees, wow!Live The Resort Lifestyle with two clubhouses, tennis complex, golf, gyms, racquetball, two pools, splash area, grills, cafe and more. Rent includes lawn care, pool service and HOA fee. Maintenance contract on the house for easy living.This will rent quickly, call now. Available Mid May!