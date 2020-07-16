All apartments in Parkland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:44 AM

6531 NW 98th Dr

6531 Northwest 98th Drive · (954) 253-7351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6531 Northwest 98th Drive, Parkland, FL 33076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2657 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous home exquisitely decorated to perfection located in sought after Meadow Run in Parkland! This beauty is a must see! 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms everything custom-made from the driveway to new flooring, to cabinetry installed in each bedroom and so much more! This smart home can be FULLY manage with the touch of a button from your own phone: Smart home with control 4 system to manage: hot tub, fountains, all blinds, lighting, AC, Music and TVs. Motorized blackout curtains installed throughout ready to set any mood! Spectacular Resort Style pool with water jets, Spa and completely private backyard are the cherry on top! All you need (literally) is your toothbrush! Located in a A-Rated school district near restaurants, shopping and houses of worship!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6531 NW 98th Dr have any available units?
6531 NW 98th Dr has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6531 NW 98th Dr have?
Some of 6531 NW 98th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 NW 98th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6531 NW 98th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 NW 98th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6531 NW 98th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 6531 NW 98th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6531 NW 98th Dr offers parking.
Does 6531 NW 98th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6531 NW 98th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 NW 98th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6531 NW 98th Dr has a pool.
Does 6531 NW 98th Dr have accessible units?
No, 6531 NW 98th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 NW 98th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6531 NW 98th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6531 NW 98th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6531 NW 98th Dr has units with air conditioning.
