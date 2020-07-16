6531 NW 98th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Gorgeous home exquisitely decorated to perfection located in sought after Meadow Run in Parkland! This beauty is a must see! 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms everything custom-made from the driveway to new flooring, to cabinetry installed in each bedroom and so much more! This smart home can be FULLY manage with the touch of a button from your own phone: Smart home with control 4 system to manage: hot tub, fountains, all blinds, lighting, AC, Music and TVs. Motorized blackout curtains installed throughout ready to set any mood! Spectacular Resort Style pool with water jets, Spa and completely private backyard are the cherry on top! All you need (literally) is your toothbrush! Located in a A-Rated school district near restaurants, shopping and houses of worship!