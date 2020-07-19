6111 NW 58th Way

Amenities
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for your enjoyment. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.
(RLNE5917357)