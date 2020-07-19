All apartments in Parkland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6111 NW 58th Way

6111 Northwest 58th Way · (954) 546-2079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6111 Northwest 58th Way, Parkland, FL 33067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3395 · Avail. now

$3,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for your enjoyment. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

(RLNE5917357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 NW 58th Way have any available units?
6111 NW 58th Way has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6111 NW 58th Way have?
Some of 6111 NW 58th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 NW 58th Way currently offering any rent specials?
6111 NW 58th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 NW 58th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6111 NW 58th Way is pet friendly.
Does 6111 NW 58th Way offer parking?
Yes, 6111 NW 58th Way offers parking.
Does 6111 NW 58th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6111 NW 58th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 NW 58th Way have a pool?
Yes, 6111 NW 58th Way has a pool.
Does 6111 NW 58th Way have accessible units?
No, 6111 NW 58th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 NW 58th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 NW 58th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6111 NW 58th Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6111 NW 58th Way has units with air conditioning.
