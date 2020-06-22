All apartments in Parkland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:59 AM

12540 NW 79th Mnr

12540 Northwest 79th Manor · (305) 405-0615
Location

12540 Northwest 79th Manor, Parkland, FL 33076
Heron Bay

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12540 · Avail. now

$4,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Expanded St, Jonh's Model fully remodeled on PVT lot. This is an spectacular house with plenty of natural light that features an open concept. The house features an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and full wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, upgraded hardware, hurricane shutters on both floors, impact garage and main door, intercom all around the house, central vacuum, oversized master bedroom, frame less shower in master bath, new plantation shutters window treatments, second floor terrace with pool view, secluded and private backyard that backs into a berm and an extended driveway with beautiful curb appeal and pavers. Excellent area to raise a family with A+ schools. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12540 NW 79th Mnr have any available units?
12540 NW 79th Mnr has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12540 NW 79th Mnr have?
Some of 12540 NW 79th Mnr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12540 NW 79th Mnr currently offering any rent specials?
12540 NW 79th Mnr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12540 NW 79th Mnr pet-friendly?
No, 12540 NW 79th Mnr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 12540 NW 79th Mnr offer parking?
Yes, 12540 NW 79th Mnr does offer parking.
Does 12540 NW 79th Mnr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12540 NW 79th Mnr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12540 NW 79th Mnr have a pool?
Yes, 12540 NW 79th Mnr has a pool.
Does 12540 NW 79th Mnr have accessible units?
No, 12540 NW 79th Mnr does not have accessible units.
Does 12540 NW 79th Mnr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12540 NW 79th Mnr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12540 NW 79th Mnr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12540 NW 79th Mnr does not have units with air conditioning.
