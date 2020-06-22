12540 NW 79th Mnr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Expanded St, Jonh's Model fully remodeled on PVT lot. This is an spectacular house with plenty of natural light that features an open concept. The house features an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and full wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, upgraded hardware, hurricane shutters on both floors, impact garage and main door, intercom all around the house, central vacuum, oversized master bedroom, frame less shower in master bath, new plantation shutters window treatments, second floor terrace with pool view, secluded and private backyard that backs into a berm and an extended driveway with beautiful curb appeal and pavers. Excellent area to raise a family with A+ schools. Move in ready.