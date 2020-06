Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Amazing opportunity to experience the luxury lifestyle in the newest development in Parkland Cascata is well underway. You have the unique opportunity to experience renting a new home in the Chateau caliber homes with amazing water view. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with LED atmosphere spotlighting under cabinets. Pet-friendly with deposit. Huge family area and extremely high ceiling throughout the home. Sonos Speaker system built into ceilings. Master bedroom w spa like bath. Total of 5 bedrooms, most with adjoining bath and large closets. 3 car garage w showroom quality flooring and phone app ready garage doors. Impact windows make the house soundproof to the world outside. You Must See It!