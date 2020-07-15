10485 S Lago Vista Cir

Amenities
Modern, sleek 5/4.5 2-story smart home w/3-car garage in new Cascata Presidential community. Home is on over sized premium lake lot. All homes in this street are completed. Home features 24f ceilings downstairs, 2 bedrooms; one is a large game room - no closet; 1 full bath and 1 half bath; kitchen has highest upgrade level from the builder w/white wood cabinetry, quartz counter tops and GE Profile stainless appliances. Elegant 2 sets of wooden stairs w/wrought iron railing leads to 2nd floor w/3 bedrooms, each w/own separate bath. Home is fully upgraded outside and inside. Come and visit modern era.