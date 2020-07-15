All apartments in Parkland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

10485 S Lago Vista Cir

10485 S 0 Lago Vista Cir · (954) 368-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10485 S 0 Lago Vista Cir, Parkland, FL 33076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 10485 · Avail. now

$4,900

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Modern, sleek 5/4.5 2-story smart home w/3-car garage in new Cascata Presidential community. Home is on over sized premium lake lot. All homes in this street are completed. Home features 24f ceilings downstairs, 2 bedrooms; one is a large game room - no closet; 1 full bath and 1 half bath; kitchen has highest upgrade level from the builder w/white wood cabinetry, quartz counter tops and GE Profile stainless appliances. Elegant 2 sets of wooden stairs w/wrought iron railing leads to 2nd floor w/3 bedrooms, each w/own separate bath. Home is fully upgraded outside and inside. Come and visit modern era.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10485 S Lago Vista Cir have any available units?
10485 S Lago Vista Cir has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10485 S Lago Vista Cir have?
Some of 10485 S Lago Vista Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10485 S Lago Vista Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10485 S Lago Vista Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10485 S Lago Vista Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10485 S Lago Vista Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 10485 S Lago Vista Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10485 S Lago Vista Cir offers parking.
Does 10485 S Lago Vista Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10485 S Lago Vista Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10485 S Lago Vista Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10485 S Lago Vista Cir has a pool.
Does 10485 S Lago Vista Cir have accessible units?
No, 10485 S Lago Vista Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10485 S Lago Vista Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10485 S Lago Vista Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 10485 S Lago Vista Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 10485 S Lago Vista Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
