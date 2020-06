Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool new construction

Gorgeous Toll Brother's home located in the prestigious community of Parkland Golf and Country Club! This home features 4 bed/3bath, updated kitchen, swimming pool, over-sized yard, tile floors down stairs & wood floors up stairs, down stairs office, formal dining room and much more! Entire home was just repainted and accented with lush new landscaping! Tenant has full use of all club amenities!