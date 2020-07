Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool shuffle board tennis court

Gated community. Direct Intracoastal condo. 3rd floor end unit with breathtaking views easy access with elevator. Enjoy the community amenities which include tennis, shuffleboard, and pool. Take morning or evening walks along the waterway or fish on the intracoastal. very close to shopping or town center. this 3 bedroom 2 bath is all remodeled with laminated flooring and fully furnished, call for availability