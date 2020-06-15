All apartments in Palm Coast
Find more places like 7 S Classic Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Coast, FL
/
7 S Classic Court
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:03 PM

7 S Classic Court

7 Classic Ct S · (386) 585-4159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Coast
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7 Classic Ct S, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Palm Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 06/15/2020 This beautiful property has an Amazing Salt water canal view , large screened in Pool , access to ocean, Navigable 2'-6' , Boat dock lift and all utilities, cable ,internet , pool and lawn care included ! Master bedroom has a King and Queen size bed with a large mirrored wall closet with plenty of space. Family room has large flat screen TV. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and cabinets full of cookware, dishes, glassware, and utensils. 2nd bedroom features a queen-sized bed, 3rd bedroom includes two twin-sized beds. Washer and Dryer are available in house ! Close to all shopping, medical facilities, entertainment and most importantly the BEACH !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 S Classic Court have any available units?
7 S Classic Court has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 S Classic Court have?
Some of 7 S Classic Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 S Classic Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 S Classic Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 S Classic Court pet-friendly?
No, 7 S Classic Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 7 S Classic Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 S Classic Court does offer parking.
Does 7 S Classic Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 S Classic Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 S Classic Court have a pool?
Yes, 7 S Classic Court has a pool.
Does 7 S Classic Court have accessible units?
No, 7 S Classic Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 S Classic Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 S Classic Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7 S Classic Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N
Palm Coast, FL 32137

Similar Pages

Palm Coast 2 BedroomsPalm Coast Apartments with Balcony
Palm Coast Apartments with ParkingPalm Coast Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Coast Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLJacksonville Beach, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FL
Leesburg, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLAsbury Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity