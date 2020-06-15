7 S Classic Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Available 06/15/2020 This beautiful property has an Amazing Salt water canal view , large screened in Pool , access to ocean, Navigable 2'-6' , Boat dock lift and all utilities, cable ,internet , pool and lawn care included ! Master bedroom has a King and Queen size bed with a large mirrored wall closet with plenty of space. Family room has large flat screen TV. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and cabinets full of cookware, dishes, glassware, and utensils. 2nd bedroom features a queen-sized bed, 3rd bedroom includes two twin-sized beds. Washer and Dryer are available in house ! Close to all shopping, medical facilities, entertainment and most importantly the BEACH !