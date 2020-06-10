500 Canopy Walk Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, Corian counter with modern back splash. Ceiling fans throughout even on the screened patio where you can watch the boats go by. Lots of closet space and window treatments include blinds and bamboo darkening shades. Community amenities include clubhouse, zero entry pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling, walking paths along the intracoastal. Oversized one car garage allows extra storage.Make your appointment for a showing today - this one won't last long! Interior pictures coming soon!