All apartments in Palm Coast
Find more places like 500 Canopy Walk Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Coast, FL
/
500 Canopy Walk Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

500 Canopy Walk Lane

500 Canopy Walk Lane · (302) 743-8857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Coast
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

500 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 533 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, Corian counter with modern back splash. Ceiling fans throughout even on the screened patio where you can watch the boats go by. Lots of closet space and window treatments include blinds and bamboo darkening shades. Community amenities include clubhouse, zero entry pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling, walking paths along the intracoastal. Oversized one car garage allows extra storage.Make your appointment for a showing today - this one won't last long! Interior pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Canopy Walk Lane have any available units?
500 Canopy Walk Lane has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Canopy Walk Lane have?
Some of 500 Canopy Walk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Canopy Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
500 Canopy Walk Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Canopy Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 500 Canopy Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 500 Canopy Walk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 500 Canopy Walk Lane does offer parking.
Does 500 Canopy Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Canopy Walk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Canopy Walk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 500 Canopy Walk Lane has a pool.
Does 500 Canopy Walk Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 500 Canopy Walk Lane has accessible units.
Does 500 Canopy Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Canopy Walk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 500 Canopy Walk Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164

Similar Pages

Palm Coast 2 BedroomsPalm Coast Apartments with Balcony
Palm Coast Apartments with ParkingPalm Coast Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Coast Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLJacksonville Beach, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FL
Leesburg, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLAsbury Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity