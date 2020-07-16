5 Rambling Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Beautiful, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood floors/tile throughout. New paint spacious kitchen with brand new appliances overlooks the great room for a nice open floor plan. Luxury master bathroom with a separate walk-in shower and a modern pattern tiled tub as well as his and her vanities. Covered open patio and large backyard, perfect for the kids to play and to entertain friends and family. Located in popular Lehigh Woods, close to the best rated schools with easy access to shopping, entertainment and beaches! Call now to schedule your private showings!