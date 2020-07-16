All apartments in Palm Coast
5 Rambling Lane
5 Rambling Lane

5 Rambling Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5 Rambling Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Lehigh Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood floors/tile throughout. New paint spacious kitchen with brand new appliances overlooks the great room for a nice open floor plan. Luxury master bathroom with a separate walk-in shower and a modern pattern tiled tub as well as his and her vanities. Covered open patio and large backyard, perfect for the kids to play and to entertain friends and family. Located in popular Lehigh Woods, close to the best rated schools with easy access to shopping, entertainment and beaches! Call now to schedule your private showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Rambling Lane have any available units?
5 Rambling Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Rambling Lane have?
Some of 5 Rambling Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Rambling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5 Rambling Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Rambling Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5 Rambling Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 5 Rambling Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5 Rambling Lane offers parking.
Does 5 Rambling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Rambling Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Rambling Lane have a pool?
No, 5 Rambling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5 Rambling Lane have accessible units?
No, 5 Rambling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Rambling Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Rambling Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
