200 S Riverview Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

First floor, 3 bedroom - 2 full bath, end unit with 1,159 sq. ft. of living area, and a 1 car, attached garage. Nice, lake view from Living Room and Lani. The unit features full Kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and abundant cabinet space. The unit also features Crown Molding in Living Room. Rental of the unit includes access to all Tidelands amenities including 2 pools, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, tennis and basketball courts, walking path and fishing piers on the Intracoastal Waterway. Ask for a showing and start living the active, Florida lifestyle you have always dreamed of.