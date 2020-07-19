All apartments in Palm Coast
200 S Riverview Bend
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:07 AM

200 S Riverview Bend

200 Riverview Bnd S · (904) 669-0736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 911 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
First floor, 3 bedroom - 2 full bath, end unit with 1,159 sq. ft. of living area, and a 1 car, attached garage. Nice, lake view from Living Room and Lani. The unit features full Kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and abundant cabinet space. The unit also features Crown Molding in Living Room. Rental of the unit includes access to all Tidelands amenities including 2 pools, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, tennis and basketball courts, walking path and fishing piers on the Intracoastal Waterway. Ask for a showing and start living the active, Florida lifestyle you have always dreamed of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 S Riverview Bend have any available units?
200 S Riverview Bend has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 S Riverview Bend have?
Some of 200 S Riverview Bend's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 S Riverview Bend currently offering any rent specials?
200 S Riverview Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 S Riverview Bend pet-friendly?
No, 200 S Riverview Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 200 S Riverview Bend offer parking?
Yes, 200 S Riverview Bend offers parking.
Does 200 S Riverview Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 S Riverview Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 S Riverview Bend have a pool?
Yes, 200 S Riverview Bend has a pool.
Does 200 S Riverview Bend have accessible units?
No, 200 S Riverview Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 200 S Riverview Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 S Riverview Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
