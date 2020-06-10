200 Riverview Bend S

Amenities

One of the most desirable units in the highly sought after intracoastal gated community...Tidelands. Located right on the intracoastal with 2 pools, grills, miles of walking trails,fishing pier. Just minutes to 19 miles of uncrowded Palm Coast/Flagler Beach beaches, shopping, restaurants. Ideal location situated between charming St. Augustine and Daytona Beach (app. 30 minute drive to either). All facilities included including club house, pools, gym. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with private balcony and 1 car garage. ( "Just bring your toothbrushes"). Master bedroom has king sized bed and Guest bedroom has Queen sized bed. Kitchen has all appliances,including full set of drinkware, flatware, dishes, pots, pans, kitchen tools. Washer/dryer in unit for your convenience. May be rented for 1 week up to 6 months (depending on availability). Next availability of this unit is approximately 5/15/19. NOT AVAILABLE FOR RENTAL DECEMBER 1 THRU MAY 15.