Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

200 Riverview Bend S

200 Riverview Bend S · (386) 445-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 924 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
One of the most desirable units in the highly sought after intracoastal gated community...Tidelands. Located right on the intracoastal with 2 pools, grills, miles of walking trails,fishing pier. Just minutes to 19 miles of uncrowded Palm Coast/Flagler Beach beaches, shopping, restaurants. Ideal location situated between charming St. Augustine and Daytona Beach (app. 30 minute drive to either). All facilities included including club house, pools, gym. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with private balcony and 1 car garage. ( "Just bring your toothbrushes"). Master bedroom has king sized bed and Guest bedroom has Queen sized bed. Kitchen has all appliances,including full set of drinkware, flatware, dishes, pots, pans, kitchen tools. Washer/dryer in unit for your convenience. May be rented for 1 week up to 6 months (depending on availability). Next availability of this unit is approximately 5/15/19. NOT AVAILABLE FOR RENTAL DECEMBER 1 THRU MAY 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Riverview Bend S have any available units?
200 Riverview Bend S has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Riverview Bend S have?
Some of 200 Riverview Bend S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Riverview Bend S currently offering any rent specials?
200 Riverview Bend S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Riverview Bend S pet-friendly?
No, 200 Riverview Bend S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 200 Riverview Bend S offer parking?
Yes, 200 Riverview Bend S does offer parking.
Does 200 Riverview Bend S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Riverview Bend S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Riverview Bend S have a pool?
Yes, 200 Riverview Bend S has a pool.
Does 200 Riverview Bend S have accessible units?
No, 200 Riverview Bend S does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Riverview Bend S have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Riverview Bend S does not have units with dishwashers.
