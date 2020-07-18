2 Oakmont Court

Amenities
Flexible comfort is what you will find in this centrally located condominium in the Fairways! One of the larger condominiums with 1,177 square feet, 2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths with large covered & screened patio overlooking green belt area plus it is right across from the lovely clubhouse with heated pool (Winter), tennis and sauna. Super peaceful setting to enjoy bike/walking trails in a natural Oak canopy; you are close to shopping, restaurants, beach and the European Village with their restaurants and specialty shops. Unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished, long term 6 months and 1 day or longer. Prefer long term tenant, last one was there for over 3 years! HOA Includes water/sewer/trash and pest control, common area maintenance, pool and clubhouse access. Come check out this home before it is rented; dog or cat friendly also :)