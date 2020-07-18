All apartments in Palm Coast
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

2 Oakmont Court

2 Oakmont Court · (386) 569-6373
Location

2 Oakmont Court, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Flexible comfort is what you will find in this centrally located condominium in the Fairways! One of the larger condominiums with 1,177 square feet, 2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths with large covered & screened patio overlooking green belt area plus it is right across from the lovely clubhouse with heated pool (Winter), tennis and sauna. Super peaceful setting to enjoy bike/walking trails in a natural Oak canopy; you are close to shopping, restaurants, beach and the European Village with their restaurants and specialty shops. Unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished, long term 6 months and 1 day or longer. Prefer long term tenant, last one was there for over 3 years! HOA Includes water/sewer/trash and pest control, common area maintenance, pool and clubhouse access. Come check out this home before it is rented; dog or cat friendly also :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Oakmont Court have any available units?
2 Oakmont Court has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Oakmont Court have?
Some of 2 Oakmont Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Oakmont Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Oakmont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Oakmont Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Oakmont Court is pet friendly.
Does 2 Oakmont Court offer parking?
Yes, 2 Oakmont Court offers parking.
Does 2 Oakmont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Oakmont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Oakmont Court have a pool?
Yes, 2 Oakmont Court has a pool.
Does 2 Oakmont Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Oakmont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Oakmont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Oakmont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
