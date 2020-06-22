14 Ponderosa Lane

Amenities

The open layout of this beautiful 3 Bedroom , 2 Bath home features an expansive great room, large covered lanai and spacious kitchen with an island bar, pantry closet and adjacent dining room. The secluded master suite offers comfort and quiet with a large walk-in shower, dual sinks and an oversized walk-in closet. You'll love the ten-foot ceilings in the main living areas which adds to the ambiance of this very popular home design.This property features a modern floor plan suitable for retirees and families. It incorporates latest features including a kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, crown molding, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Guest rooms are spacious and bright ,ceiling fans through out. Home backs to a nice size back yard, located close to schools, main roads and only 15 mins from the beach !