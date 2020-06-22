All apartments in Palm Coast
Palm Coast, FL
14 Ponderosa Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

14 Ponderosa Lane

14 Ponderosa Lane · (386) 585-4159
Location

14 Ponderosa Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Grove - Belle Terre

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The open layout of this beautiful 3 Bedroom , 2 Bath home features an expansive great room, large covered lanai and spacious kitchen with an island bar, pantry closet and adjacent dining room. The secluded master suite offers comfort and quiet with a large walk-in shower, dual sinks and an oversized walk-in closet. You'll love the ten-foot ceilings in the main living areas which adds to the ambiance of this very popular home design.This property features a modern floor plan suitable for retirees and families. It incorporates latest features including a kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, crown molding, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Guest rooms are spacious and bright ,ceiling fans through out. Home backs to a nice size back yard, located close to schools, main roads and only 15 mins from the beach !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Ponderosa Lane have any available units?
14 Ponderosa Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Ponderosa Lane have?
Some of 14 Ponderosa Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Ponderosa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14 Ponderosa Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Ponderosa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14 Ponderosa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 14 Ponderosa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14 Ponderosa Lane does offer parking.
Does 14 Ponderosa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Ponderosa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Ponderosa Lane have a pool?
No, 14 Ponderosa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14 Ponderosa Lane have accessible units?
No, 14 Ponderosa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Ponderosa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Ponderosa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
