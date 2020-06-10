All apartments in Palm Coast
Palm Coast, FL
1200 Canopy Walk Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

1200 Canopy Walk Lane

1200 Canopy Walk Lane · (386) 463-4243
Location

1200 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1235 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Bright and airy top floor END unit. Sliding doors from both the living room & master overlooking the pond & preserve area (watch the osprey and eagle fish in your backyard!). Master seperate from 2nd & 3rd bedroom for privacy. Very bright and open; this unit has vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. New windows (2019). Eat in kitchen area as well as dining room space that you can use as you'd like. Unit also has seperate laundry room. Hardwood and tile throughout! Canopy Walk is a quiet, well maintained, gated, condominium community located directly on the intercostal with a private marina, dock, and gazebo. Canopy Walk's well-manicured landscape includes numerous walking/bike paths that connect to Palm Coast's trail system. The community has a clubhouse, swimming pool, hot tub and workout facility. All buildings have elevators.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Canopy Walk Lane have any available units?
1200 Canopy Walk Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Canopy Walk Lane have?
Some of 1200 Canopy Walk Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Canopy Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Canopy Walk Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Canopy Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Canopy Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 1200 Canopy Walk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Canopy Walk Lane does offer parking.
Does 1200 Canopy Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Canopy Walk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Canopy Walk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Canopy Walk Lane has a pool.
Does 1200 Canopy Walk Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1200 Canopy Walk Lane has accessible units.
Does 1200 Canopy Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Canopy Walk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
