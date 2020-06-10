1200 Canopy Walk Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry parking gym pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub sauna

Bright and airy top floor END unit. Sliding doors from both the living room & master overlooking the pond & preserve area (watch the osprey and eagle fish in your backyard!). Master seperate from 2nd & 3rd bedroom for privacy. Very bright and open; this unit has vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. New windows (2019). Eat in kitchen area as well as dining room space that you can use as you'd like. Unit also has seperate laundry room. Hardwood and tile throughout! Canopy Walk is a quiet, well maintained, gated, condominium community located directly on the intercostal with a private marina, dock, and gazebo. Canopy Walk's well-manicured landscape includes numerous walking/bike paths that connect to Palm Coast's trail system. The community has a clubhouse, swimming pool, hot tub and workout facility. All buildings have elevators.