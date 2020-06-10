110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101

Amenities

Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Condo by Intracoastal Waterway - Luxurious ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage condo featuring over 2200 sq ft of open living space & fabulous split bedroom floorplan. This condo is only steps to a navigable salt water canal connecting to the intracoastal river! This amazing rental combines the perfect mix of private condo living and maintenance free lifestyle. The condo features tile throughout the unit and both bedrooms have capacious walk-in closets. The master bedroom closet is large enough to offer ample office space. Other features include granite counters in kitchen, walk-in tiled showers, chefs delight kitchen with ample counters. The entire unit was recently painted and is move in ready. Enjoy the huge covered patio off the living area, which opens to park like setting. The master bedroom also features a pavers laden patio. The condo is situated in the Waterside gated community, featuring security gate at the entrance to the community and to the building. Enjoy the community pool and spa area as well as 2 community docks for the boating enthusiast. The oversized 1 car garage is attached to the unit for added convenience. Excellent location places this condo close to shopping, entertainment, intercoastal waterway, parks, houses of worship, schools and everything Palm Coast offers. Just minutes away from the amazing European Village complex. Easy access to major roadways and the I95 provides for a speedy commute to the beaches, Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and Daytona Beach. 1 Pet under 40 lbs allowed by association. Apply before its gone! LBTR # 13922



