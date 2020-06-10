All apartments in Palm Coast
Find more places like 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Coast, FL
/
110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101

110 Club House Dr · (386) 449-7797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Coast
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

110 Club House Dr, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Palm Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2297 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Condo by Intracoastal Waterway - Luxurious ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage condo featuring over 2200 sq ft of open living space & fabulous split bedroom floorplan. This condo is only steps to a navigable salt water canal connecting to the intracoastal river! This amazing rental combines the perfect mix of private condo living and maintenance free lifestyle. The condo features tile throughout the unit and both bedrooms have capacious walk-in closets. The master bedroom closet is large enough to offer ample office space. Other features include granite counters in kitchen, walk-in tiled showers, chefs delight kitchen with ample counters. The entire unit was recently painted and is move in ready. Enjoy the huge covered patio off the living area, which opens to park like setting. The master bedroom also features a pavers laden patio. The condo is situated in the Waterside gated community, featuring security gate at the entrance to the community and to the building. Enjoy the community pool and spa area as well as 2 community docks for the boating enthusiast. The oversized 1 car garage is attached to the unit for added convenience. Excellent location places this condo close to shopping, entertainment, intercoastal waterway, parks, houses of worship, schools and everything Palm Coast offers. Just minutes away from the amazing European Village complex. Easy access to major roadways and the I95 provides for a speedy commute to the beaches, Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and Daytona Beach. 1 Pet under 40 lbs allowed by association. Apply before its gone! LBTR # 13922

(RLNE5719458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 have any available units?
110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 have?
Some of 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 does offer parking.
Does 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164

Similar Pages

Palm Coast 2 BedroomsPalm Coast Apartments with Balcony
Palm Coast Apartments with ParkingPalm Coast Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Coast Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLJacksonville Beach, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FL
Leesburg, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLAsbury Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity