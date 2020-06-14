3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail

Amenities

Don't miss this bright and cheerful townhome in charming Quail Meadow community. Surrounded by greenspace, this two bedroom, two bathroom unit boasts large living area with vaulted ceilings, recently remodeled kitchen, two renovated bathrooms, and a one-car garage. The master suite has a large walk-in closet; second bedroom has attached bathroom and muphy bed in closet (perfect for a multi-purpose/office room). All one level, no stairs. A-rated school district, easy access to I-95 and the Turnpike. Optional membership opportunity at nearby non-profit The Village Club & Preserve would allow access to pools, pickleball, fitness trail, multi-purpose courts, and more. See www.villageclubpreserve.com for membership details. Golf at Osprey Creek or through membership at Banyan Creek Golf Club.