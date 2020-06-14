All apartments in Palm City
Location

3665 Southwest Quail Meadow Trail, Palm City, FL 34990

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this bright and cheerful townhome in charming Quail Meadow community. Surrounded by greenspace, this two bedroom, two bathroom unit boasts large living area with vaulted ceilings, recently remodeled kitchen, two renovated bathrooms, and a one-car garage. The master suite has a large walk-in closet; second bedroom has attached bathroom and muphy bed in closet (perfect for a multi-purpose/office room). All one level, no stairs. A-rated school district, easy access to I-95 and the Turnpike. Optional membership opportunity at nearby non-profit The Village Club & Preserve would allow access to pools, pickleball, fitness trail, multi-purpose courts, and more. See www.villageclubpreserve.com for membership details. Golf at Osprey Creek or through membership at Banyan Creek Golf Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail have any available units?
3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm City, FL.
What amenities does 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail have?
Some of 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm City.
Does 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail does offer parking.
Does 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail has a pool.
Does 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail have accessible units?
No, 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
