Available December 15th for seasonal or annual lease. Crisp and clean, beautifully furnished one bedroom, one and a half bath seasonal rental in ocean front building with resort-like amenities. 300' private deeded beach and over size seaside pool. Lovely ocean views from the balcony. Just a short walk from The Breakers Resort and near the new shops and restaurants. Sleeper sofa in living room. Covered parking spot.